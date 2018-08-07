Image copyright AFP Image caption The couple's sexual exploitation case shocked Germany (faces blurred for legal reasons)

A woman who sold her son to paedophiles on the dark net for sex has been jailed for 12 years and six months by a court in southern Germany.

The Freiburg court also jailed her partner, the boy's stepfather, for 12 years. The boy was nine when the trial began in June.

Berrin Taha, 48, and Christian Lais, 39, are both German nationals, living in Staufen near Freiburg.

The dark net is an internet area beyond the reach of mainstream search engines.

On Monday the court jailed a Spanish man for 10 years for repeatedly sexually abusing the boy.

The couple were found guilty of rape, aggravated sexual assault of children, forced prostitution and distribution of child pornography.

Video showing the boy's sexual abuse included him suffering verbal humiliation and swearing, and he was tied up.

In addition to 12 years in jail, Lais was sentenced to preventive detention.

The boy is now living with foster parents.