Image copyright AFP Image caption Police closed off the motorway where the crash occurred

A truck has exploded in a huge fireball on a motorway near Bologna, northern Italy, following a traffic accident.

A lorry carrying cars collided on a bridge with another full of flammable materials, Italian media say.

The bridge partly collapsed and fire spread to a car park below, where several more vehicles exploded at about 14:00 (12:00 GMT).

Two people have been killed and at least 60 injured, Italian outlet La Stampa reports.

The accident happened on the Casalecchio link that connects the A1 to the A14. Police said they had closed off the motorway in Borgo Panigale, on Bologna's fringes.

The windows of many houses in the area are reported to have burst.