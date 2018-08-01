Image copyright Getty Images Image caption French rappers Booba (L) and Kaaris

Two French rappers have been arrested after fighting broke out at a Paris airport that caused flight delays and the closure of part of the building.

Booba and Kaaris were detained along with members of their entourages following scuffles at a departure lounge at Orly airport on Wednesday.

Police say 11 people were arrested in relation to the incident.

The clashes, which took place at a duty-free shop at the airport, were witnessed by dozens of tourists.

Footage posted on social media showed the men fighting between the shelves of the shop and chasing and kicking one another around the departure lounge.

According to reports, the two rappers had been at a concert in Barcelona. The reason behind the altercation is not yet clear.

"A small number of flights were delayed by 15 to 30 minutes at the time of the fight and the hall was temporarily closed," a spokesperson for the airport told AFP news agency.

Booba, real name Élie Yaffa, is one of France's most successful rap artists, selling millions of albums and downloads. He has previously collaborated with Kaaris, whose real name is Okou Armand Gnakouri.