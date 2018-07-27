Europe

Dublin: Horse found in back of van

  • 27 July 2018
Dublin van Image copyright An Garda Síochána
Image caption The van was originally stopped for having no insurance

Police in Dublin were "neigh" doubt surprised when they pulled over a van on Friday morning and discovered a rather unusual passenger.

What they have described as "quite a large" horse was being transported in the back of the Transit van.

The vehicle had been stopped by police for having no insurance. The driver has been arrested.

In a tweet the gardaí said: "Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE!"

Gardaí (Irish police) declined to release any details about where the incident happened or the condition of the horse.