Image copyright EPA Image caption Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that "all emergency forces have been mobilised"

A newly married Irishman is confirmed dead after being caught up in wildfires in Greece.

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp, who was on honeymoon with his wife Zoe Holohan, became separated trying to escape the flames in the seaside resort of Mati.

In a statement, the two families said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

They also asked for privacy "as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery."

Death of Irish citizen

Orla O'Hanrahan, the Irish Ambassador to Greece, confirmed the death of Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp in an interview with RTÉ.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Irishman on honeymoon is confirmed dead after Greek wildfires

"Our sympathies and hearts go out to his family at this time," she said.

More than 70 people have died in the wildfires which have devastated a number of Greek villages and holiday resorts.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed one Irish citizen has been hospitalised with burns.

Mr Coveney said his department is also providing consular assistance to the person's family.

Devastating wildfires

More than 70 people have died in the wildfires which have devastated a number of Greek villages and holiday resorts.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wildfires cause devastation in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared three days of mourning, while Italy, Germany, Poland and France have all sent help in the form of planes, vehicles and fire fighters.

Spain and Cyprus have also offered assistance.