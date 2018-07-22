In pictures: Fighting the Swedish wildfires

Image copyright AFP Image caption The fires have affected thousands of hectares in Sweden

Fires continue to rage in Sweden as the country tries to deal with the combined effects of a drought and record-breaking temperatures.

There were still 53 individual fires burning on Sunday afternoon from the extreme north down to Malmo in the south, emergency officials said.

Italy, Germany, Poland and France have all sent help.

But with temperatures set to soar again, they are in a race against time to get the fires under control.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Putting the fires out has become an international effort

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Polish fire brigade sent this convoy to help Sweden fight the blazes

Image copyright AFP Image caption Pictures taken earlier in the week in Karbole, central Sweden, show what they will be facing

Image copyright AFP Image caption According to the TT news agency, the fires have destroyed forests valued at 600m Swedish krona ($67m; £51m)

Image copyright EPA Image caption One of two Italian Bombardier CL-415 SuperScoopers sent to Sweden collects water

Image copyright EPA Image caption This plane is battling a fire near Ljusdal, in central Sweden