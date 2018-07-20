German bus stabbing in Luebeck leaves 14 wounded, reports say
- 20 July 2018
Fourteen people have been wounded, some seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in the German city of Luebeck, local reports say.
Police in the city, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, said a suspect had been taken into custody.
A police spokesperson confirmed that no one was killed in the attacks. An area surrounding a bus stop in the Kuecknitz neighbourhood was sealed off.
Pictures from the scene showed a public bus at the side of the road.