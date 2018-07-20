Image copyright AFP Image caption A bus sits at the side of the road in Luebeck after a knife attack

Fourteen people have been wounded, some seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in the German city of Luebeck, local reports say.

Police in the city, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, said a suspect had been taken into custody.

A police spokesperson confirmed that no one was killed in the attacks. An area surrounding a bus stop in the Kuecknitz neighbourhood was sealed off.

Pictures from the scene showed a public bus at the side of the road.