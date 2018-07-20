Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liam Miller died aged 36, leaving behind a young family

The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has been criticised for refusing to allow a testimonial match for former Republic of Ireland star Liam Miller.

The former Celtic, Manchester United, Cork City and Ireland midfielder died of cancer in February aged 36.

It was hoped a benefit match for the Corkman would be played at the 45,000 capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium in the city.

However the GAA's rules prevent that.

Instead, the match is due to be played at Turner's Cross football stadium in Cork on 25 September, with former Ireland players Robbie Keane and Damian Duff due to take part.

It has a capacity of 7,500.

Soccer is effectively barred from GAA stadiums as it is not one of the organisation's own field sports.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been recently renovated at a cost of around €80m (£72m), about €30m (£27m) of that came from state funding.

What the GAA rules say:

The GAA rule book states that all property belonging to the association "shall be used only for the purpose of or in connection with the playing of the games controlled by the Association, and for such other purposes not in conflict with the aims and objects of the Association, that may be sanctioned from time to time by the central council".

In other words, they should be used only for Gaelic games, although critics point out that GAA stadiums are used for other purposes such as concerts.

However, the association's central council "has the power to authorise the use of Croke Park for games other than those controlled by the Association".

In 2007, the ban on so-called foreign sports being played in Croke Park - the home of Gaelic games - was changed to allow soccer and rugby to be played there.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Mick Finn, said he was disappointed, but that he understood why the GAA was unable to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available for the match.

Cllr Finn said he had approached the Cork County Board regarding the availability of the stadium but the board responded that Croke Park was the only GAA stadium in Ireland where games other than Gaelic games could be played.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Páirc Uí Chaoimh has a capacity of 45,000

He said he was told by the Cork County Board that a rule change at GAA congress would be required to allow the match to proceed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He said he understood this.

The GAA will hold its next congress in February 2019.

However others have reacted angrily to the situation.

Former Republic of Ireland player Andy Reid wrote on social media that it was "scandalous" pointing out that the GAA allowed concerts at its venues.

Skip Twitter post by @AndyReidXI Scandalous the Gaa wouldn’t allow the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Liam miller memorial match, Liam represented ireland from u15 all the way up to senior level and gave everything, shocking!!! No problem having Garth brooks or Neil diamond play Croker tho😏 — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) July 19, 2018 Report

Cork South TD (member of Irish parliament) Michael McGrath wrote on Twitter that the GAA had missed a "golden opportunity".

It was a wasted opportunity to show the true values of the GAA, he added.

Liam Miller won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2004 and 2009.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Roy Keane (left) is urging the public to come out and support the Liam Miller benefit match

He started his career at Celtic in 2000 before moving to Manchester United four years later, also playing for Leeds, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian.

Former Republic of Ireland player Roy Keane will manage a Manchester United Legends team against a combined Celtic / Ireland side for the testimonial game.

"Liam was 36 with a young family," he said.

"Unfortunately in sport we all get obsessed about winning and losing, contracts etc but the bottom line is your health is the most important thing."

Skip Twitter post by @mmcgrathtd GAA HQ has missed a golden opportunity by not opening the doors of Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the Liam Miller tribute match in Sept. An event this special should be in the best stadium Cork has to offer. What a wasted opportunity 2 show the true values of the GAA. — Michael McGrath (@mmcgrathtd) July 19, 2018 Report

Former Ireland players Robbie Keane and Damian Duff will also take part in the event, which includes a gala dinner at Cork City Hall.

The Ireland / Celtic team will be managed by Martin O'Neill.

"It gives people a chance to pay their respects and we're all looking forward to it and I'm sure the Cork public will respond well to it and get right behind it. I know they will," added Keane.

The BBC has asked the GAA for a comment but has not yet received a response.