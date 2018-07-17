A 54-year-old woman has been killed while tending to cattle in a field in County Galway.

It happened some time between 06:00 and 12:45 local time on Monday at a farm in Curracuggeen, Headford.

A Garda (police) spokesperson said: "A female (54 years) was tending to her cattle in a field and was apparently fatally injured by same."

A doctor was called but pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out and the incident is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority.