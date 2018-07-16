Image copyright Getty Images

Glanbia, a major Irish dairy producer, is to build a new 130m euro (£115m) mozzarella cheese factory in County Laois in the Republic of Ireland.

Glanbia and its US partner, Leprino Foods, are one of Europe's largest mozzarella producers.

It has existing operations at Llangefni in north Wales and near Craigavon in Northern Ireland.

Both those factories are likely to be outside the EU single market and customs union after Brexit.

The new factory will ensure that the cheese business retains an EU presence.

Glanbia said construction on the new plant should start later this year and would be expected to begin production in 2020.