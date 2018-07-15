Europe

World Cup 2018: Celebration as France lifts the trophy

  • 15 July 2018
French fans in Paris celebrate in front of the Eiffel Tower, 15 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption French fans celebrate in front of the Eiffel Tower.

French fans have been celebrating after their team scored a 4-2 victory over Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup.

It was an emotional victory for all the team, but for none more than coach Didier Deschamps, who has now become only the third man in history to lift the trophy as both a player and a coach.

Croatia fans watch a public broadcast of the World Cup final in the Croatian capital Zagreb, 15 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Croatia fans watched their team's first World Cup final.
A pitch invader high fives France's Kylian Mbappe during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, 15 July 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A pitch invader, from Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot, high fives France's Kylian Mbappe, before being dragged away.
France's Paul Pogba celebrates with teammates after scoring the third of France's four goals Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption France's Paul Pogba celebrates with teammates after scoring the third of France's four goals.
France coach Didier Deschamps is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate after winning the World Cup, 15 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption France's coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with his team, 20 years after he led France to victory as captain.
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates France's win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, 15 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption France's President Emmanuel Macron celebrates France's victory as his Croatian counterpart, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, looks on.
French supporters celebrate on the Champs-Élysées avenue in France, 15 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Thousands of supporters cheered the victory on the Champs-Élysées in Paris
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia, 15 July 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The rain - and lack of umbrella - were not enough to dampen the spirits of French President Emmanuel Macron
Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko looks dejected after the match, 15 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko looked dejected in defeat.
Luka Modrić of Croatia looks dejected following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia in Moscow, 15 July 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Members of the Croatian team commiserated after their loss.

All pictures subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story