Image caption The Burnfoot to Buncrana Road (R238) has been closed to traffic

A 50-year-old man has been killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in County Donegal.

The man was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Londonderry, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash happened on the Burnfoot to Buncrana road near Fahan at 17:20 BST on Wednesday.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash. Gardaí (Irish police) have closed the road as investigations continue.

Golf fans travelling to the Irish Open have been advised to drive to Ballyliffin via Quigley's Point and Carndonagh.

PSNI Insp David Murphy said: "We would expect the road to be reopened tomorrow around midday, after the specialist authorities have investigated the scene of the crash."