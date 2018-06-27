Image copyright AFP Image caption Leo Varadkar said that everybody had a role to play in reconciliation, including Sinn Fein.

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has accused Sinn Féin of "being almost in the space" of trying to undermine the newly appointed Garda Commissioner before he takes office.

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris was formally appointed as the new head of police in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Mr Harris becomes the first Irish police chief appointed from outside of the state and will take up the post in September.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party would "work constructively" with Mr Harris but would hold him to account.

Speaking in the Dáil (Irish parliament) on Wednesday, Ms McDonald condemned the PSNI and the RUC referencing victims of the Miami Showband Massacre of 1975 in which the RUC were allegedly colluding with the killers.

She said that Mr Harris was therefore "part of a culture that has denied people the truth" and that had "a stranglehold" on legacy matters.

Ms McDonald called on the newly appointed Garda Commissioner to make a statement on what British intelligence he had access to about collusion.

The leader of Sinn Fein said Mr Harris "was part of a culture that denied people the truth".

Mr Varadkar responded to Ms McDonald's remarks saying that he found Sinn Fein's attitude to be "a little disappointing".

The prime minister said that everybody had a role to play in truth and reconciliation.

"This applies to Sinn Fein and everyone," he added.