PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris has been appointed as the new head of the police in the Republic of Ireland.

The appointment is for a five-year term and Mr Harris, who will receive an annual salary of €250,000 (£200,300), will take up the post in September.

Mr Harris has been a police officer for 35 years. His father, a senior member of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, was murdered in an IRA bomb attack in 1989.

He replaces Nóirín O'Sullivan who retired last September.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was looking forward to working with Mr Harris "on our shared objective of ensuring the security of the State and the safety of the public".

He will take up his post on the retirement of Acting Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin.

Who is Drew Harris?

Drew Harris has been a police officer for 35 years. He started his career in 1983 in the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) - the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) replaced the RUC in 2001.

His father Supt Alwyn Harris was also an RUC officer who was murdered in 1989 when the IRA planted a bomb under his car.

Drew Harris, who is married with four grown-up children, has held a number of senior roles with the PSNI.

For the past four years, he has been second in command, serving as deputy to Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Mr Harris, who was awarded an OBE in 2010, is an expert in high-risk covert policing operations and critical incidents.

He has a degree in politics and economics, and a masters in criminology.

Earlier this year, both Mr Harris and Mr Hamilton were cleared of allegations of criminal activity and misconduct in public office.

It followed an investigation by the police ombudsman into complaints over a PSNI bribery inquiry.