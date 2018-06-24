Europe

Turkey election: Erdogan leads in early results

  • 24 June 2018
Recep Tayyip Erdogan votes at a polling station in Istanbul (24 June 2018) Image copyright AFP
Image caption Casting his vote, Mr Erdogan said Turkey was going through "a democratic revolution"

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ahead in the presidential election with a fifth of votes counted, state media report.

Mr Erdogan has 59%, and his closest rival, Muharrem Ince, is on 27%.

If Mr Erdogan wins more than 50% of the overall vote, he will be declared the winner and avoid the need for a second round of voting.

As well as the presidency, voters are also choosing members of parliament. Mr Erdogan's party is ahead in that poll.

His AK Party leads with 55% of the votes counted so far, state media report. The main opposition CHP is on 14%.

Voter turnout is almost 87%, the state broadcaster says.

Turkey remains under a state of emergency imposed in the aftermath of a failed coup in July 2016.

These elections were originally scheduled for November 2019 but were brought forward by Mr Erdogan.

He is seeking a second term as president, and would govern under a new constitution which grants the president new powers.

Mr Erdogan was prime minister for 11 years before becoming president in 2014.

