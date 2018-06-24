Image copyright AFP Image caption Casting his vote, Mr Erdogan said Turkey was going through "a democratic revolution"

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ahead in the presidential election with a fifth of votes counted, state media report.

Mr Erdogan has 59%, and his closest rival, Muharrem Ince, is on 27%.

If Mr Erdogan wins more than 50% of the overall vote, he will be declared the winner and avoid the need for a second round of voting.

As well as the presidency, voters are also choosing members of parliament. Mr Erdogan's party is ahead in that poll.

His AK Party leads with 55% of the votes counted so far, state media report. The main opposition CHP is on 14%.

Voter turnout is almost 87%, the state broadcaster says.

Turkey remains under a state of emergency imposed in the aftermath of a failed coup in July 2016.

These elections were originally scheduled for November 2019 but were brought forward by Mr Erdogan.

He is seeking a second term as president, and would govern under a new constitution which grants the president new powers.

Mr Erdogan was prime minister for 11 years before becoming president in 2014.