Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The body of 23-year-old Adam Muldoon was found by a local resident

A "juvenile male" has been arrested in connection with a body found in west Dublin on Saturday, Gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed.

The arrest was made this morning and he can be held for up to 24 hours.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of 23-year-old Adam Muldoon was found at about 06:30 BST on Saturday at Butler Park in Tallaght.

His remains were found by a local resident who was walking a dog in the area.

Superintendent Ian Lackey of Tallaght Garda Station said that officers believed the man "may have been sleeping rough in the general area from time to time".

Investigation launched

The murder investigation was launched following the results of a post mortem carried out by the assistant State Pathologist.

Image copyright RTE Image caption The man's body was discovered in a park in Tallaght in west Dublin

The scene of the incident remains sealed off and a full forensic examination has been carried out by officers from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Searches at the site are continuing and an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station.