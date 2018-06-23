Dublin park death thought to be 'suspicious'
- 23 June 2018
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a park in Dublin.
The man, aged in his 20s, was found at about 06:30 BST on Saturday at Butler Park in Tallaght.
It is understood that his death is being treated as suspicious.
The area has been cordoned off and police are examining the scene. Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the park on Friday evening or early on Saturday morning to contact them.