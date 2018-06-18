Dutch PinkPop festival: One dead in minibus hit-and-run
A vehicle hit four people after a Dutch music festival in the early hours of Monday, killing one and wounding three before driving away, police say.
The driver and vehicle, described in media reports as a small white minibus or van, are being sought by police.
The incident took place at Pinkpop, a three-day festival in Landgraaf in the south of the country, at about 04:00 (02:00 GMT) on Monday.
It was not clear if the collision was intentional or an accident.
Belgian police joined in the search for the white Fiat Doblo van, which had a Dutch licence plate according to witnesses.
The organisation behind the festival said in a statement posted to Facebook that it was "deeply shocked" by the news.
The festival, attended by tens of thousands of fans, had come to an end hours before with a performance by singer Bruno Mars.
Many of the fans had camped in the area overnight and the collision took place close to one of the campsites a short distance from the festival.