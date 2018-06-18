Image copyright EPA Image caption The collision occurred in the early hours near one of the festival camping sites

A vehicle hit four people after a Dutch music festival in the early hours of Monday, killing one and wounding three before driving away, police say.

The driver and vehicle, described in media reports as a small white minibus or van, are being sought by police.

The incident took place at Pinkpop, a three-day festival in Landgraaf in the south of the country, at about 04:00 (02:00 GMT) on Monday.

It was not clear if the collision was intentional or an accident.

Belgian police joined in the search for the white Fiat Doblo van, which had a Dutch licence plate according to witnesses.

The organisation behind the festival said in a statement posted to Facebook that it was "deeply shocked" by the news.

The festival, attended by tens of thousands of fans, had come to an end hours before with a performance by singer Bruno Mars.

Many of the fans had camped in the area overnight and the collision took place close to one of the campsites a short distance from the festival.