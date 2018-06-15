Image copyright PA Image caption The prince paid tribute to Anglo-Irish relations in a speech on Thursday

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are rounding off a four-day Irish trip with visits to Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney in County Kerry.

The couple visited Derrynane House, the home of the 19th Century campaigner for Irish rights, Daniel O'Connell.

They spent Thursday in neighbouring Cork where they had dinner with Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney and met the leadership of Sinn Féin.

Prince Charles paid tribute to Anglo-Irish relations.

"Our countries have travelled a troubled road together but reconciliation and understanding as our guide we have found a very important new path to share prosperity and security and together we are determined we must never lose our way again," the prince told guests at the dinner at Crawford Art Gallery.

The Royal couple began their visit to Cork at the city's English Market.

They then attended a civic reception at City Hall, before the prince visited University College Cork.

He also spent time at the National Maritime College and the Irish Naval Service base.

On Wednesday, the royal couple visited the Garden of Remembrance in Omagh, County Tyrone, on the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Prince Charles began his trip to Northern Ireland on Tuesday with a visit to Coleraine and north Belfast.