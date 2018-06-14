Prince Charles and Camilla begin Cork visit

Image copyright Reuters

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are visiting County Cork as part of a trip to the Republic of Ireland.

The Royal couple will open the visit with a civic reception in Cork City Hall.

Later, they will have dinner with Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney.

The visit to the Republic comes after the Prince spent two days in Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he visited north Belfast, Coleraine and Omagh.

On Wednesday, they visited the Garden of Remembrance in Omagh, County Tyrone, on the second day of his visit to Northern Ireland.

They laid a wreath to the 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, murdered in a Real IRA bomb attack in the town in 1998

The pair also met relatives of some of those who died and visited the site of the atrocity.

Prince Charles began his trip to Northern Ireland on Tuesday with a visit to Coleraine and north Belfast.