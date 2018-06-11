Image copyright PA Image caption She paid tribute to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's leadership at the summit

Prime Minister Theresa May has told the UK Parliament the G7 meeting in Canada at the weekend was "difficult".

US President Donald Trump attacked America's closest allies in a series of tweets after leaving the summit.

He also announced he was backing out of a joint communique on trade between the US and its main allies.

Mrs May paid tribute to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's leadership at the summit in the face of Mr Trump's criticisms.

The summit was seen as an opportunity to overcome disagreements on new tariffs imposed by the US on imports to the country.

Mrs May told the Commons that she made clear to Mr Trump that the levies were unacceptable - but she underlined the need for dialogue to stop the dispute from escalating.

"This was a difficult summit with, at times, some very candid discussions," she told Parliament. "But the conclusion I draw is that it is only through continued dialogue that we can find ways to work together to resolve the challenges we face."

On trade, she said multilateral action was the way forward, not unilateral action against one's partners.

"So at this summit, we expressed deep disappointment at the unjustified decision of the United States to apply tariffs to steel and aluminium imports.

"The loss of trade through tariffs undermines competition, reduces productivity, removes the incentive to innovate - and ultimately makes everyone poorer. And in response, the EU will impose counter-measures. But we need to avoid a continued tit-for-tat escalation."

After Mr Trump had left the summit in Quebec he rounded on Justin Trudeau personally via Twitter, suggesting the Canadian prime minister was "very dishonest and weak" and "acts hurt when called out".

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Mr Trudeau has vowed retaliatory action next month over US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Mr Trump's change of heart on the joint communique as "sobering and a little depressing". The French presidency had earlier condemned "fits of anger".

Mr Trump has consistently said that countries that have a trade surplus with the US - meaning they export more to the US than they import - are "taking advantage" of the US.

In recent weeks, trading partners of the US have criticised new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports imposed by the Trump administration.

On 1 June, the US imposed a 25% tariff for steel and 10% for aluminium on imports from the European Union (EU), Canada, and Mexico. Mr Trump said the move would protect domestic producers that were vital to US security.

The EU then announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods ranging from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to bourbon. Canada and Mexico are also taking action.

