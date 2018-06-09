Teenage driver dies in Donegal car crash

Image copyright RTE Image caption Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the accident

A 14-year-old boy has died in a single vehicle crash on the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal.

The teenager was the driver of the car and the only occupant.

Gardaí (Irish police) in Buncrana are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The ambulance service was contacted just after 18:00 local time on Friday evening and went to the crash scene on a back road in Clar, between Moville and Redcastle.

The teenager's body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

He is thought to be a pupil at Moville Community College.