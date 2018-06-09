Image copyright EPA Image caption A total of 298 white chairs were placed on the lawn near the Russian embassy

Relatives of the victims of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet downed in July 2014 have held a silent protest in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague.

Red roses were placed on 298 white chairs in memory of the mainly Dutch passengers and crew of flight MH17.

All those on board the Boeing 777 aircraft died when it broke apart in a missile strike over eastern Ukraine.

Investigators last month said the missile belonged to Russian forces. Russia denies the allegation.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Relatives said the empty seats represented each of the victims of flight MH17

Image copyright EPA Image caption Of those killed when the passenger aircraft was downed, 196 were Dutch

The chairs, placed on a lawn near the embassy, represent 196 Dutch citizens and the others who perished on 17 July 2014.

Flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and was travelling over conflict-hit Ukraine when it was struck.

The incident occurred at the height of the conflict between government troops and pro-Russian separatists.

In September 2016, an international team of criminal investigators said evidence showed the plane had been destroyed by a Russian-made Buk missile.

In May this year, the Dutch-led team of investigators said the missile had come from a unit based in western Russia.

Russia insists that none of its weapons were used.