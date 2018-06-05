Image copyright RTÉ

Three men have been shot at an Irish gym founded by the father of world boxing champion Katie Taylor.

One of the men is in a critical condition after the shooting at Bray Boxing Club in County Wicklow, which happened at 06:55 local time on Tuesday morning.

The gym was founded by Pete Taylor.

Katie Taylor was an Olympic champion and five-time world champion as an amateur boxer

His daughter, Katie, is the woman's unified lightweight champion and won gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Irish police said that the suspected attacker left the scene of the shooting in a white or silver van, possibly a Ford, with British number plates.