Image copyright Ennis Rugby Club Image caption Jack Kenneally (left) and Shay Moloney played rugby together

Tributes are being paid to two teenagers who drowned in a disused quarry in County Clare on Thursday.

Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney, both aged 15, got into difficulty while swimming at the quarry.

They were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Ennis Rugby Club, where both boys played, described Jack and Shay as "warriors, leaders and gentlemen".