County Clare teenagers: Tributes paid to drowned pair
- 1 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Tributes are being paid to two teenagers who drowned in a disused quarry in County Clare on Thursday.
Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney, both aged 15, got into difficulty while swimming at the quarry.
They were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Ennis Rugby Club, where both boys played, described Jack and Shay as "warriors, leaders and gentlemen".
Jack and Shay— Ennis Rugby Club (@EnnisRugby) June 1, 2018
Our brothers in arms. Our warriors when the going got tough. Our leaders when the pressure came on. Our pride when they took the field. Our joy when they lit it up off the field. Our devilment when it all got too serious. Our gentlemen always. Our terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/W1Qp9PZrIa
End of Twitter post by @EnnisRugby