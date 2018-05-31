Image copyright RTE Image caption The teenagers got into difficulty at the quarry outside Ennis.

Two teenage boys have drowned while swimming in a quarry in County Clare.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a quarry lake at Knockanean at 15.30 BST on Thursday.

Police were told that people had got into difficulty in the water.

A rescue helicopter from Shannon was quick on the scene.

However, Irish broadcaster RTE has reported that it took some time to locate the two teenagers in the water.

The two boys, aged 15 and believed to be from Ennis, were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in critical condition.

They were later pronounced dead by the Gardai (Irish police).

The names of the boys will be released once their families have been notified.