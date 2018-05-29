Image copyright AFP Image caption The situation is said to be under control with officers at the scene

A man has shot dead two police officers and a passer-by in the centre of the eastern Belgian city of Liège before being killed himself.

Police told the BBC the attacker had been "neutralised" and that the situation was now under control.

Two other police officers were injured and the man also took a woman hostage, according to reports in Belgian media.

Details are still emerging and there is no indication yet as to the man's motive.

"We don't know anything yet," a spokesperson for the Liege prosecutor's office told the AFP news agency.

Belgium remains on high alert after attacks in 2016 claimed by the Islamic State group left 32 people dead. Brussels-based militants were also involved in the 2015 Paris attacks.

Police sources quoted in local media said the man was heard shouting Allahu Akbar ("God is greatest" in Arabic).

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the country's anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation.

Footage on social media showed people running to safety as several gunshots ring out.

A security perimeter has been put in place where the shooting took place and the public has been asked to avoid the area.