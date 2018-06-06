Image copyright RTÉ Image caption David Drumm moved to the US in 2009, the same year Anglo Irish Bank collapsed

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm has been found guilty of fraud.

The jury spent more than ten hours deliberating before coming to a unanimous verdict at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on day 86 of the trial.

Drumm pleaded not guilty to conspiring to dishonestly make Anglo's balance sheet look better by €7.2 bn (£5.4bn) between March and September 2008.

He also denied knowingly giving false figures to the market that December.

The prosecution said the 51-year-old did this deliberately and dishonestly to induce people to invest in, or leave their money in, Anglo even when he and others knew it was going down the tubes.

Lawyers for Drumm said the transactions were not dishonest and were legitimate balance sheet management carried out openly and transparently while trying to protect the bank.

Anglo Irish, which was nationalised in 2009 and wound down from 2011, was synonymous with the lending practices that drove the "Celtic Tiger" boom and subsequent bust, pushing the state to the brink of meltdown in 2010.