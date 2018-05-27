Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí search the area close to where the body of 18-year-old Cameron Reilly was found

The body of an 18-year-old discovered in a field in County Louth has been identified as Cameron Reilly.

Gardaí (Irish police) in Drogheda said the man died in "violent circumstances" and that they are treating the death as murder.

Mr Reilly was last seen in the vicinity of Ardee Road, Dunleer at approximately 00:30 local time on Saturday morning.

His body was then discovered at approximately 08:00 at Rivervale, Dunleer.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may know of Cameron's movements between Friday evening and Saturday morning to come forward with information.

'Wheelie bins and waste skips'

They are also appealing to taxi drivers, bus drivers or anyone with dashcam footage recorded in the Dunleer area to make it available to them.

Inspector John O'Flaherty said: "We are particularly appealing for assistance from the public to locate Cameron's phone, an Apple iPhone 8X (64GB) with a green hard back cover, space grey in colour.

"We would ask home and business owners in Dunleer to check their property including wheelie bins and waste skips. We would also ask anyone offered a phone for sale as described to contact us".

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the Republic's deputy state pathologist on Saturday.

Gardaí continue to examine the crime scene and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station.