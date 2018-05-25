Venice Architecture Biennale highlights - in pictures

  • 25 May 2018

The world's most prestigious architecture event touches on hot topics such as immigration and integration.

  • A visitor views the exhibition of China at the 16th Venice Biennale in Venice EPA

    The Venice Biennale of Architecture opens on 26 May with the aim of "promoting the 'desire' of architecture", its organisers say. This work is part of the Chinese pavilion.

  • A woman sits at the exhibition of Bangladesh at the 16th Venice Biennale in Venice EPA

    Named "Freespace", the exhibition is part of the Venice Biennale and displays the work of 100 architecture studios from 65 countries, including from Bangladesh, shown here.

  • A person visits a chapel by Norman Foster part of the Holy See pavilion at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice AFP

    The Vatican, which is participating for the first time, has displayed ten chapels in its pavilion. Each one is designed by a renowned architect, including this one by Norman Foster.

  • People visit the pavilion of the USA "Dimensions of Citizenship" AFP

    Some of the work touches on hot political issues - the US exhibition is called "Dimensions of Citizenship".

  • People visit the pavilion of Israel "In Status Quo: Structures of Negotiation" AFP

    The Israeli pavilion is named "In Status Quo: Structures of Negotiation".

  • A detail of the artwork "Unbuilding Walls" in the German pavilion EPA

    "Freespace encourages reviewing ways of thinking, new ways of seeing the world, of inventing solutions," said curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara. Pictured here is the German exhibition, called "Unbuilding Walls".

  • A view from the terrace of the British pavilion by project "Island" EPA

    The British pavilion, "Island", hosts a platform which looks out over a lagoon to reflect on "tomorrow, yesterday, isolation and even our political situation", said architecture firm Caruso St John, alluding to the UK's departure from the European Union.

  • A woman visits the Dutch Pavilion at the 16th Venice Biennale in Venice EPA

    Here, a display at the Dutch pavilion. The 16th edition of the architecture festival is open to the public until 25 November.

