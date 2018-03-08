Europe

Austria attack: Afghan man admits Vienna stabbings

  • 8 March 2018
Police search the area at the Praterstrasse in Vienna, Austria, 07 March 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The attack happened in Vienna's Second District on Wednesday evening

Police in Austria say a 23-year-old man has admitted carrying out knife attacks in Vienna which left four people seriously injured on Wednesday evening.

The man, an Afghan national, has denied a political motive for the attacks.

Three members of the same family were hurt in the first attack at Nestroyplatz at 19:45 (18:45 GMT) and an unrelated man, 20, was stabbed nearby around half an hour later.

The suspect reportedly told police he had been in a "bad, aggressive mood".

The 23-year-old said he had attacked the family - parents and a teenage daughter - because he was angry about his situation in life, Vienna police said in a statement (in German).

He said he had attacked the 20-year-old man, an acquaintance, because he held him responsible for his past drug addiction, the police added.

The fourth victim is a fellow Afghan national, local media report. Earlier reports had said he was from Chechnya.

The father of the family, who is 67, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The lives of the mother, 56, and 17-year-old daughter, as well as the 20-year-old unrelated victim, are now out of danger.

The suspect categorically denied a political motivation when questioned, police said.

