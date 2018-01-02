Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from the scene showed the wreckage of the tanker on fire

Six people, including two children, were killed in a crash and explosion on a motorway in northern Italy.

Reports said a lorry shunted a family car into the back of a tanker truck, causing it to explode on the A21 near Brescia.

The lorry driver died as did three adults and the two children who were travelling in the car.

The Kia car had a French number plate according to reports quoted by AFP news agency.

Italian TV said the crash happened as traffic on the motorway was backing up because of an earlier accident.

Smoke from the explosion could be seen for several miles.