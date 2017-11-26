Image copyright RTE Image caption Frances Fitzgerald was Irish minister for justice during a police whistleblower controversy

Ireland's deputy prime minister did not discuss an email regarding a whistleblower by then Irish police commissioner, a government spokesperson has said.

The email outlined the legal strategy to be pursued against Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Frances Fitzgerald was at an event with Noirín O'Sullivan the day after receiving the email.

A government statement said they did not discuss the email.

At the time, Ms Fitzgerald was the Irish minister for justice.

The email has sparked a political crisis within the Irish government.

Ms Fitzgerald, the now Tánaiste (deputy prime minister), faced questions in the Dáil (Irish parliament) over her account of the email she received.

She recently admitted she was made aware a year earlier than she had previously stated, that lawyers for the garda (Irish police) were going to attempt to discredit Sgt McCabe.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan retired in September

The email was initially sent to Ms Fitzgerald in May 2015, but she told the Dáil earlier this week that she could not remember reading it.

On Sunday, it also emerged that Ms O'Sullivan had discussed the controversial legal action relating to Mr McCabe in a phone call with a senior member of the department of justice in May 2015.

The ongoing dispute has left the government under threat after the main opposition party, Fianna Fáil, tabled a motion of no confidence in Ms Fitzgerald.

It comes as further talks between Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin aimed at resolving the political impasse that threatens the stability of the government take place on Sunday, RTÉ reports.

Image copyright PA Image caption Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the situation would be resolved if Ms Fitzgerald resigned

A government spokesperson has said contact is continuing between the two parties.

The spokesperson said the taoiseach is doing everything he can to avoid an election, and hopes it will be possible to reach agreement with Mr Martin.

The no confidence motion comes over Ms Fitzgerald's handling of the police whistleblower controversy.

It threatens the confidence-and-supply arrangement in which the Fine Gael-led minority government is supported by Fianna Fáil.

It is due to be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Mr Varadkar has said he would support Ms Fitzgerald and hoped that talks with Mr Martin could resolve the issue.