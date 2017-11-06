US missions in Turkey partially resume visa issuing
US missions in Turkey have partially resumed processing visa applications, the embassy said on Monday.
Last month, US missions suspended all non-immigrant visa services after Turkey's arrest of a US consulate employee.
Turkey's embassy in Washington has also said it will process visa applications from US citizens on a limited basis.
The US worker was held over suspected links to a cleric blamed for last year's failed coup in Turkey.
Washington condemned the move as baseless and damaging to bilateral relations.
Ankara has for months been pressing Washington to extradite US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen over his alleged role in the botched coup in July 2016.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Mr Gulen of instigating the unrest - a charge the cleric denies.
In the aftermath of the coup attempt, which was led by military officers, 40,000 people were arrested and 120,000 sacked or suspended.