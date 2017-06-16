Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Herriaz said she was forced to sit a test 20 hours into her labour, having already had an epidural for pain relief

A Spanish auxiliary nurse forced to take a professional exam while in labour has won the right to take the exam again.

In October 2014, Mar Herraiz was close to giving birth. She had been 20 hours without sleep and had had an epidural.

Nonetheless, three members of the examination board for her nursing course appeared, insisting she would have to take a test or fail the course.

The Spanish High Court has now ruled in Ms Herraiz's favour.

Now, unless it appeals, Madrid's health service must let Ms Herraiz, 37, resit the exam of 100 questions, which she failed just before giving birth to her daughter.

The judge found that Ms Herraiz's treatment amounted to discrimination and that she had suffered greatly from a "major lack of sensitivity" that "confounds the most basic commonsense", reported El Español newspaper (in Spanish).

