Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was found unresponsive in a car in Dundrum, County Tipperary

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday after the death of a baby girl who was found in a car in County Tipperary.

The girl has been named locally as seven-month-old Chloe Fogarty.

She was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick after being found unresponsive at about 13:30 BST on Thursday.

It is believed the girl was left in the car for several hours.

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the incident and have described it as a tragedy.

A reporter with the Irish Independent told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster that it is possible the baby died from sunstroke.

'Respected and popular'

"People are stunned," said Ralph Riegel. "It was a beautiful day in Tipperary yesterday, the hottest day of the year.

"It wasn't realised or appreciated that the little girl was left asleep in the vehicle for a significant period of time.

"One of the theories being looked at is that she had already suffered sunstroke and doctors just simply were not able to save her."

Mr Riegel added that the girl was an only child and that her parents had married in the last two years.

"They're both from the area, a very respected and very popular couple. They're both involved in business activity and sporting activities in Tipperary.

"We're expecting a full post-mortem examination to take place today and, at the moment, they're being comforted by family and friends."

Mr Riegel said that police are preparing a file for the Tipperary County Coroner although an inquest into the death is "almost definitely not going to happen before next year".