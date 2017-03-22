Fanzara: Street art revives divided Spanish village

A Spanish village whose residents were at odds over a planned waste dump have overcome their differences with an art project that transformed it into an open-air gallery.

  • A group of students look at a street art mural on the facade of a house in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    For years, residents of the eastern Spanish village of Fanzara, some 80km (50 miles) north of the port city of Valencia, were divided over plans to build a toxic dump.

  • A man takes a photo of a street art mural on the facade of a house in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    The plan was eventually turned down and the right-wing local government promoting it was defeated in an election in 2011.

  • People look at a street art mural on the facade of a house in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    But tensions remained high, and opposing sides avoided socialising with each other. Supporters went to the village's "upper bar" while opponents opted for the "lower bar".

  • A man walks past a street art mural on the facade of a house in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    So, in 2014, residents and street artists were invited by the local council to create one giant mural.

  • Students and their teacher walk past a street art mural on the facade of a house in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    Javier Lopez, an ex-councillor and one of the project's architects, told AFP: "We looked for an arts and culture project that everyone could take part in and that would re-establish good relations among villagers."

  • A street art mural is pictured on the facade of a house in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    The project transformed the city and three years later Fanzara's annual festival, known as the Unfinished Museum of Urban Art (Miau), is part of the world's circuit of street art events.

  • A person walks past a graffiti on a recycling can in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    The village now has 105 works, and more than 200 artists from around the world have applied to take part in the next festival, on 6-9 July.

  • Students and their teacher walk past a street art mural on the facade of a house in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    More than 2,300 children have taken a guided tour of the works since 2015.

  • Youths paint a wall in the local sports centre during a visit to Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    The project has also breathed new life into the village: 70% of its 350 residents are pensioners, and there are only 18 schoolchildren.

  • Youths walk through a tunnel decorated with a street art mural painting in Fanzara near Castellon de la Plana AFP

    Fanzara's Socialist mayor Ana Romero said: "The village is better. I think the (project's) opponents are a minority."

