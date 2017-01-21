Image caption Staff at he Dutch national carrier KLM were threatened in the 2005 raid

Five men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a €75m ($80m, £64m) diamond heist in 2005 at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, police in the Netherlands say.

The seven Dutch nationals were arrested in Amsterdam and Valencia in Spain.

The armed gang, disguised as airport workers, stole the diamonds as they were about to be put onto a plane.

Some of the diamonds were recovered from a getaway car but stones worth an estimated €40m are still missing.

Correspondents say the theft was one of the world's biggest ever jewellery heists.

The diamonds and other jewellery were stolen in a high security area of the airport after the thieves forced their way into a KLM armoured car.

The seven were detained in raids on Friday and Saturday on suspicion of robbery and money laundering.

The gems were about to be flown to Antwerp, Europe's diamond capital, when the robbers struck.

