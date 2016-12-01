Brexit: Key quotes from non-UK figures

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption European Council President Donald Tusk: "Citizens should not be bargaining chips"

Key quotes from high-profile European and other figures on Britain's EU referendum, as compiled by BBC Monitoring between 24-30 November.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk

"You state that the European Commission... are attempting to prevent negotiations, thereby creating 'anxiety and uncertainty for the UK and EU citizens living in one another's territories'... Would you not agree that the only source of anxiety and uncertainty is rather the decision on Brexit? And that the only way to dispel the fears and doubts of all the citizens concerned is the quickest possible start of the negotiations based on Art. 50 of the Treaty?... I would like to avoid a situation where citizens become 'bargaining chips' in the negotiation process." (Letter to British MPs, 29 November)

Image copyright AP Image caption Guy Verhofstadt likes idea of individual EU citizens

European Parliament's lead negotiator on Brexit, Guy Verhofstadt

"Many say 'We don't want to cut our links'. I like the idea that people who are European citizens and saying they want to keep it [European citizenship] have the possibility of doing so. As a principle I like it." (Commenting on Luxembourg proposal to allow British citizens the right to apply for EU citizenship as individuals, in interview with The Times, 26 November)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo: "Citizens should not feel like hostages"

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo

"One thing is certain - millions of UK citizens living across the EU, and millions of EU-27 citizens living in the United Kingdom, should not be made to feel like hostages. Our common duty should be to ensure their maximum security and prosperity, wherever they have chosen to live. That means we have to guarantee not only their right of residence but also the proper coordination of social security systems on both sides of the English Channel." (Daily Telegraph article during official visit to Britain, 27 November)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem: "Financial centre of Europe cannot be outside Europe"

Eurogroup finance ministers chairman, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem

"We cannot allow a third country to have access, full passporting rights, to financial service markets in Europe if at the same time we allow them to deviate in terms of capital standards, requirements, consumer protection, etc. We can't allow the financial service centre for Europe and the euro zone to be outside Europe and the euro zone, and to go its own way in terms of rules and regulations, requirements etc." (Reuters, 29 November)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat: "No bluffing on superior deal"

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat

"All of us have been pretty clear in our approach that we want a fair deal for the UK but that kind of fair deal can't translate itself into a superior deal. I know that there is absolutely no bluffing from the European side, at least in the council meetings I have attended, saying 'we will start in this position and then we will soften up'. No, this is really and truly our position." (BBC interview, 25 November)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny: "Transition will be longer than expected"

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny

"I would expect to see the divorce as it's called to take place, but that there be a transition period and then a new relationship founded between the UK and the European Union. And that transition period will actually take longer than people expect." (Sky News, 25 November)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel: "European values cannot be cherry-picked"

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel

"They want to have their cake, eat it, and get a smile from the baker, but not the other things. There are European values which cannot be separated. No cherry-picking." (Politico website, 29 November)

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.