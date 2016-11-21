Image copyright RTÉ Image caption When Ms O'Sullivan was deputy commissioner in charge of operations, she was responsible for all crime and security matters as well as state security and intelligence

Irish police (An Garda Síochána) have said they are satisfied that the Garda Commissioner's computer devices are secure and were not compromised when she was deputy commissioner.

A senior garda officer told RTÉ News that he communicated with Nóirín O'Sullivan on official business through a commercial email account when she was deputy commissioner.

Gmail accounts are set up by the garda's IT section on official garda phones and iPads but should not be used for official business.

The senior officer told the Irish broadcaster that he sent Ms O'Sullivan an official report on at least one occasion.

The officer said on another occasion he received an email from Ms O'Sullivan from the same email address on a separate garda matter.

The Sunday Times first reported that Ms O'Sullivan had been using a private email account to send and receive official correspondence.

When Ms O'Sullivan was deputy commissioner in charge of operations, she was responsible for all crime and security matters as well as state security and intelligence.

RTÉ News said it had seen a print out of an email from 2013 when Ms O'Sullivan was deputy commissioner but said it did not appear to relate to any of these sensitive matters but to another area of garda policy.

'Secure connections'

When contacted by BBC News NI, a garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána has strict security controls in relation to the use of and access to Garda IT systems.

"Devices issued to the commissioner are secured by secure connections and utilise strong encryption technologies.

"Access to the Pulse database on any Garda Síochána devices is segregated by secure containers which does not store any garda data on the device. This is coupled with strong users password policies and strong authentication."

The Pulse (Police Using Leading Systems Effectively) system used by Irish police is intended to store all the information available to the force and to track the progress of crime investigations.

The Department of Justice said it had nothing to add to the garda statement.

The Policing Authority said while it had not received any information from An Garda Síochána it would follow this up with the force and brief itself during the week.