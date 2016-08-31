Image copyright EPA Image caption No clear motive has yet been established for the attack

A 17-year-old girl has died of wounds she suffered when a man wielding a knife attacked passengers on a Swiss train before setting it on fire.

She had suffered severe burns in the 13 August attack, which took place as the train approached Salez, near the Swiss border with Liechtenstein.

A woman aged 34 died immediately afterwards and four other people were hurt including a young boy.

The knifeman also died and there has so far been no explanation for the attack.

The 17-year-old died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Local media said she was from the Triesenberg area of Liechtenstein and had suffered burns to 75% of her body.

The man, identified as Simon S, had first poured flammable liquid around the train before lighting it and then stabbing people at random.

Prosecutors say they have no evidence of religious or political motivation and believe the attacker knew none of his victims.

When asked about reports that the man hated women, spokesman Roman Dobler told St Gallen's Tagblatt newspaper that he would not comment on "such conjecture".