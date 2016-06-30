Migrants die as dinghy sinks off Libya

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Timelapse video showed the Italian navy raising a boat that sank in April 2015

At least 10 people drowned and more than 100 others were rescued when an inflatable boat carrying migrants capsized 32km (20 miles) off Libya.

Those who died were all women, Italian reports said.

The latest migrant tragedy came as the Italian navy raised to the surface a boat that sank with the loss of more than 700 lives.

The April 2015 sinking was the worst loss of human life since the influx of migrants began in 2013.

More than 64,000 migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean to Italy since the start of this year, according to UN figures, including more than 16,000 in June alone. Most of the arrivals have come from African countries.

The Italian coast guard arrived at the scene of Thursday's sinking after a distress signal was received at its Rome headquarters.

The dinghy was partly submerged and many of its passengers were already in the water, reports said.

Sea conditions were described as poor, with high winds and waves of up to 2m (6.6ft).

Seabed operation

The Italian navy was due to give more details about the operation that brought the boat 370m (1,214 ft) to the surface from the seabed off Sicily.

Many of those who died had been locked below the top deck and hundreds of bodies are thought to be still on board.

A special yellow-framed apparatus was submerged and affixed to the boat before a pulley system was used to bring the boat up.

