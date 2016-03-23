In pictures: Tributes to Brussels victims
- 23 March 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Belgium is observing three days of mourning after Tuesday's deadly bomb attacks in the capital Brussels.
People carrying candles and flowers gathered in the Place de la Bourse in the heart of the city, in a show of defiance and unity.
Tributes are being paid to the victims near the Zaventem airport and the Maelbeek metro station - the sites of the attacks.
The bombings, claimed by so-called Islamic State, have brought condemnation from around the world.