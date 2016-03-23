Belgium is observing three days of mourning after Tuesday's deadly bomb attacks in the capital Brussels.

People carrying candles and flowers gathered in the Place de la Bourse in the heart of the city, in a show of defiance and unity.

Tributes are being paid to the victims near the Zaventem airport and the Maelbeek metro station - the sites of the attacks.

The bombings, claimed by so-called Islamic State, have brought condemnation from around the world.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brussels residents - as well as tourists from around the world - have been bringing flowers and leaving messages of support near the sites of the attacks

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The square near the former city Bourse has been transformed into a makeshift shrine to the victims

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some have been writing just one word: "Peace"

Image copyright EPA Image caption Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde thanked members of the security services and also visited victims of the attacks at the city's Erasmus Hospital

Image copyright EPA Image caption On Tuesday night , a vigil for the victims was held in the Place de la Bourse

Image copyright EPA Image caption There is sorrow in the city but also defiance against those responsible

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Belgian flag joined memorials to the victims of November's Paris attacks in the French capital's Place de la Republique

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Eiffel Tower was illuminated in the national colours of Belgium

Image copyright AP Image caption Belgian embassies around the world have become focal points for tributes, as here in Budapest, Hungary

Image copyright AFP Image caption And these flowers were laid outside the Belgian embassy in Washington DC

Image copyright AP Image caption US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took part in a moment of silence for the Brussels victims while on the campaign trail in Washington state

Image copyright EPA Image caption City Hall in the Portuguese capital Lisbon was illuminated in Belgian national colours

Image copyright EPA Image caption While Rome's Capitoline Hill also projected a tribute to those affected