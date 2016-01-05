Image copyright EPA Image caption Austrian police divers retrieve some of the belongings from the lake

A German man strangled and dismembered his wife before encasing her head in a concrete block and drowning himself in an Austrian lake, police say.

The man, 72, and his 71-year-old wife have not been named.

An investigation was launched after a suitcase with some of the woman's body parts was found by a man walking near Traunsee lake on Sunday.

A day later, the German man's body was found in 5m (15ft) of water, with his wrists weighed down by bags of stones.

Investigators on Tuesday said the head of his wife, encased in concrete, was found near the man's body in the lake near the town of Gmunden, 80km (50 miles) east of Salzburg.

The couple were reported to be from Frankfurt.

Authorities believe the woman was strangled sometime between 25 December and 1 January but have not confirmed when the drowning occurred.

They believe he put her body parts in two suitcases. The second was found later on Sunday by a police dog.

The man's body showed no signs of a struggle, leading state prosecutor Birgit Ahamer to say: "We believe first and foremost that [the man's death] was suicide."

The bags tied to his hands contained personal belongings as well as rocks.