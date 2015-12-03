Image copyright AFP Image caption One of the latest arrests was at Brussels' Zaventem airport

Two more men have been charged in Belgium in connection with the 13 November Paris terror attacks.

One was held on Sunday at an airport in Brussels trying to leave for Morocco, prosecutors said. Another was held the same day in Brussels' Molenbeek area.

This brings the number of people charged in Belgium to eight.

Attackers armed with automatic rifles and suicide belts killed 130 people at a number of sites in Paris. Some of the attackers had lived in Belgium.

Belgian prosecutors said a 20-year-old Frenchman, listed as Samir Z, had been stopped at Zaventem airport, north-west of Brussels, preparing to board a flight to Morocco in the early hours of Sunday.

They said he was "considered to be part of the entourage of Bilal Hadfi".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Belgian forces have carried out a series of raids in Molenbeek

Hadfi was said to have blown himself up in a street after failing to get into the Stade de France football international between France and Germany on 13 November.

Prosecutors said Samir Z was suspected of "having attempted to leave for Syria at least twice in 2015".

The second arrest was at dawn on Sunday. A Belgian national listed as Pierre N and born in 1987 was detained in his home in Molenbeek.

Both were placed in custody "on grounds of participating in the activities of a terrorist organisation", the prosecutors' statement said.

They have appeared before a court, which has extended their detention.

Since the attacks, Belgian authorities have carried out a series of raids searching for key suspects believed to have lived in the Molenbeek area.