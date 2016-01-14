Germany Direct

Can Germany's manufacturers do digital?

Germany is a world leading manufacturer but lags in digital. Can it change before the competition steals its markets?

  • 14 January 2016
  • From the section Europe

Could Germany be Europe's midfielder?

Europe looks to Germany to lead but some are uncomfortable with the EU's "benign behemoth".

  • 12 January 2016
  • From the section Europe

Germans, silence and the earplug

Germans have a difficult relationship with noise. They hate it and complain loudly.

  • 4 January 2016
  • From the section Europe

Living the good life in Berlin's allotments

Grabbing a chunk of greenery in Berlin's city centre is become ever more competitive.

  • 9 January 2016
  • From the section Europe

About Germany Direct

Part of the BBC's Direct series featuring different countries.

Watch/Listen

Germany profile - Overview

  • 28 September 2017
  • From the section Europe
Video 1:55

Berlin: Musician

  • 22 December 2015
  • From the section Europe
Video 1:56

Berlin: Developer

Video 0:58

Berlin: Designer

Video 0:57

Berlin: 'Ideator'

Video 1:57

Berlin: Homeless newspaper seller

Video

Oh deer! Stag stuck in flooded ruins

  • 22 September 2019
  • From the section Europe
Video

Battle of Arnhem marked by 1,500 parachutists

  • 21 September 2019
  • From the section Europe
Video

Tank launched into air by chemical factory blast

  • 19 September 2019
  • From the section Europe
Video

'I did not want to humiliate'

  • 18 September 2019
  • From the section Europe
Video

Growing up in Kosovo: I’ve never met a Serb

  • 18 September 2019
  • From the section Stories

For whom the Bavarian bells toll

  • 8 January 2016

Can Berlin stay cool?

  • 2 January 2016
  • From the section Europe
Image gallery

Your pictures: Germany

  • 7 January 2016
  • From the section Europe

Sleepless in a German salt mine

  • 8 January 2016

