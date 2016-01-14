Germany Direct
Top Stories
Can Germany's manufacturers do digital?
Germany is a world leading manufacturer but lags in digital. Can it change before the competition steals its markets?
- 14 January 2016
- From the section Europe
Could Germany be Europe's midfielder?
Europe looks to Germany to lead but some are uncomfortable with the EU's "benign behemoth".
- 12 January 2016
- From the section Europe
Germans, silence and the earplug
Germans have a difficult relationship with noise. They hate it and complain loudly.
- 4 January 2016
- From the section Europe
Living the good life in Berlin's allotments
Grabbing a chunk of greenery in Berlin's city centre is become ever more competitive.
- 9 January 2016
- From the section Europe
About Germany Direct
Part of the BBC's Direct series featuring different countries.
- 11 January 2016
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Watch/Listen
Video 1:56
Berlin: Developer
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Video 0:58
Berlin: Designer
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Video 0:57
Berlin: 'Ideator'
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Video 1:57
Berlin: Homeless newspaper seller
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
For whom the Bavarian bells toll
- 8 January 2016
Can Berlin stay cool?
- 2 January 2016
- From the section Europe
Image gallery
Your pictures: Germany
- 7 January 2016
- From the section Europe
Sleepless in a German salt mine
- 8 January 2016
Watch/Listen
Video 1:56
Berlin: Developer
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Video 0:58
Berlin: Designer
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Video 0:57
Berlin: 'Ideator'
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Video 1:57
Berlin: Homeless newspaper seller
- 22 December 2015
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel