Pro-Kurdish MPs join Turkey cabinet

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ahmet Davutoglu is leading an interim government

The Turkish prime minister has appointed two politicians from the pro-Kurdish HDP party to the country's new power-sharing cabinet.

Ahmet Davutoglu is leading an interim government ahead of fresh elections due in November.

His own AK Party lost its parliamentary majority in June, after the HDP entered parliament for the first time.

Two main opposition parties have refused to participate in the caretaker government.

The HDP's Ali Haydar Konca will act as European affairs minister and Muslum Dogan will take up the role of development minister.

The pro-Kurdish party exceeded Turkey's high 10% threshold to enter parliament after reaching out beyond its traditional Kurdish heartland to liberal and left-leaning voters across the country.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Turkey's new HDP MPs include Dilek Ocalan (at right), niece of the jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan

Although the nationalist MHP party refused to take part in the interim administration, Tugrul Turkes, the son of its founder, broke ranks and accepted an invitation to become acting deputy prime minister.

He could face expulsion from the party.

Mr Davutoglu named Feridun Sinirlioglu as his new foreign minister.

The ruling AK (Truth and Development) party had governed alone for over a decade, but failed to find a coalition partner after June's elections.