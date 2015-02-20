Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from the scene shows the damaged train tilted on its side

A rush-hour intercity train has collided with a suburban train in the Zurich area of Switzerland, injuring at least five people, police say.

The trains crashed into each other at Rafz station, 30km (18 miles) north of Zurich and close to the German border.

One of those injured was seriously hurt while commuter services into Zurich were disrupted.

Photos from the scene show that some carriages were knocked off the tracks but not overturned.

Ambulances and fire and rescue services rushed to the scene after the collision, which occurred at 06:45 (05:45 GMT).

An 18-year-old passenger on the suburban train told the Swiss news website 20 Minutes (in French) that an intercity service coming from Zurich had struck his train as it was leaving Rafz station.

Drivers aboard both trains rapidly evacuated passengers after the incident, the unnamed passenger added.

The Swiss rail operator SBB announced (in German) that some rail services had been cancelled and intercity trains between Zurich and the German city of Stuttgart had been rerouted.

Switzerland's rail system is considered among the best and safest in the world.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Carriages tipped but did not overturn