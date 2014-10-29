Russian photographer Uldus Bakhtiozina challenges gender and cultural norms across her country through fairytale pictures.

The St. Petersburg-based artist pokes fun at stereotypes about people from Russia.

Ms Bakhtiozina takes a sideways look at the roles and perceptions of men and women in Russian society.

Men in Russia often have unrealistic expectations about women, she says.

If a teenage boy's dreams differ from those of his classmates he will be ridiculed, she says.

Russian women are often stereotyped as wanting to marry a foreign husband to secure a prosperous future, says Ms Bakhtiozina.

In some parts of the country, there is pressure for women to marry before they reach a "scary age", such as 25, says the photographer.

Ms Bakhtiozina says it would be surprising to see a man doing the house work in Russia as he would rather promote a tough image.

Ms Bakhtiozina says women who compete in beauty pageants are sometimes missing the point in life.

She says the standardised image of beauty in the modern world lacks uniqueness.

The artist was born in St Petersburg and studied photography at the University of Arts in London.

Her work has been exhibited across the world including London, Berlin and Moscow.

