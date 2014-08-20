Two bodies found after Tornado jets collide over Italy
Two bodies have been found after Italian Tornado fighter jets collided and crashed during training over eastern Italy, Italian media say.
It is thought the bodies are of a man and a woman, Ansa news agency reports.
Each plane had a pilot and a navigator and the fate of the other two crew members is still unknown; it is hoped that they might have ejected to safety.
The jets came down 30km (18 miles) from Ascoli in the Marche region, sparking fires in a forest below.
The two planes, which were based at Ghedi in the north-west, had been flying low at the time of the collision, reports say.
The Ansa agency said the crew members comprised three men and a woman.