Image copyright EPA Image caption Fire engines near the crash site in the Marche region of eastern Italy on Tuesday

Two bodies have been found after Italian Tornado fighter jets collided and crashed during training over eastern Italy, Italian media say.

It is thought the bodies are of a man and a woman, Ansa news agency reports.

Each plane had a pilot and a navigator and the fate of the other two crew members is still unknown; it is hoped that they might have ejected to safety.

The jets came down 30km (18 miles) from Ascoli in the Marche region, sparking fires in a forest below.

The two planes, which were based at Ghedi in the north-west, had been flying low at the time of the collision, reports say.

The Ansa agency said the crew members comprised three men and a woman.

Image copyright lordmax967 Image caption No parachutes have been reported by witnesses so far